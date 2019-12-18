





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Bernhard

Last name(s):

Düttmann



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

CECONOMY AG





b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007257503





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4.706 EUR





866.64 EUR



4.707 EUR





866.64 EUR



4.708 EUR





3692.64 EUR



4.709 EUR





11214.51 EUR



4.71 EUR





12104.70 EUR



4.71 EUR





7536.00 EUR



4.71 EUR





1338.20 EUR



4.705 EUR





2808.35 EUR



4.70 EUR





8716.28 EUR



4.70 EUR





1880.00 EUR



4.70 EUR





23744.40 EUR



4.70 EUR





17361.80 EUR



4.71 EUR





796.50 EUR



4.703 EUR





2185.44 EUR



4.704 EUR





3692.64 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

4.7040 EUR





98804.7400 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-12-18; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



