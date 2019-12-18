DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Bernhard
Last name(s): Düttmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CECONOMY AG


b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007257503


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)













































































Price(s) Volume(s)
4.706 EUR 866.64 EUR
4.707 EUR 866.64 EUR
4.708 EUR 3692.64 EUR
4.709 EUR 11214.51 EUR
4.71 EUR 12104.70 EUR
4.71 EUR 7536.00 EUR
4.71 EUR 1338.20 EUR
4.705 EUR 2808.35 EUR
4.70 EUR 8716.28 EUR
4.70 EUR 1880.00 EUR
4.70 EUR 23744.40 EUR
4.70 EUR 17361.80 EUR
4.71 EUR 796.50 EUR
4.703 EUR 2185.44 EUR
4.704 EUR 3692.64 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
4.7040 EUR 98804.7400 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-12-18; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG

Kaistr. 3

40221 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de





 
