DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 11-12 December 2019
2019. december 18., szerda, 17:45
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad-hoc release, 18 December 2019
Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 11-12 December 2019
Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 11 December 2019 to 12 December 2019 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").
Aggregate presentation (per day and market)
Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:
This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
* * *
939389 18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
