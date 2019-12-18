



DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft





/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous













1&1 Drillisch leases spectrum to build its own 5G network

















18.12.2019 / 18:01









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1&1 Drillisch leases spectrum to build its own 5G network

Maintal, 18 December 2019. As announced at the end of the 5G auction, 1&1 Drillisch AG will lease spectrum for the installation of its own 5G mobile network at Telefónica. This involves two frequency blocks of 10 MHz each in the 2.6 GHz band. Drillisch Online GmbH, a subsidiary of 1&1 Drillisch AG, and Telefónica Germany have now signed a respective contract. The agreement is based on a self-commitment by Telefónica as part of the EU antitrust approval of the merger with E-Plus in 2014. The two frequency blocks will be available to 1&1 Drillisch until 31 December 2025. The agreement is subject to the approval of the Federal Network Agency.

At the auction of spectrum in the 2 GHz and 3.6 GHz ranges, which ended in June 2019, 1&1 Drillisch acquired a total of two frequency blocks of 10 MHz in the 2 GHz band and five frequency blocks of 10 MHz in the 3.6 GHz band. While the 3.6 GHz spectrum is already available, the frequencies in the 2 GHz band will not be operational until 1 January 2026.

Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of 1&1 Drillisch AG:



"With this agreement, we are taking a further step on the way to setting up our own 5G network. The spectrum rented from Telefónica bridges the period until our own frequency blocks in the 2 GHz range can be used."



About 1&1 Drillisch AG



1&1 Drillisch AG is a listed telecommunications provider based in Maintal. The company is part of the United Internet AG group and is the only virtual network operator in Germany to have secured long-term access to the Telefónica network via an MBA MVNO contract. 1&1 Drillisch offers its customers a comprehensive portfolio of services and products in the broadband and mobile communications sectors. In addition to pure mobile communications and DSL products, customers also receive attractive bundled products from mobile communications and fixed networks, supplemented by applications such as home networks, online storage, video-on-demand and IPTV TV. With its two wholly-owned subsidiaries 1&1 Telecommunication SE and Drillisch Online GmbH, 1&1 Drillisch has a strong marketing approach that addresses the market comprehensively and target-group specifically: While 1&1 covers the premium segment, the Group"s established online brands under the umbrella of Drillisch Online GmbH such as smartmobil.de, yourfone, winSIM, DeutschlandSIM or simply appeal to a price-conscious target group.

Media contact



1&1 Drillisch AG



Tel. +49 6181 412-620



Mail: presse@1und1-drillisch.de

Contact:Oliver KeilHead of Investor RelationsMail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de