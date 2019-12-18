DGAP-DD: cyan AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Lucas
Last name(s): Prunbauer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

cyan AG


b) LEI

894500180W6SSACJ1T19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8


b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer without consideration of 7,331 shares in cyan AG to Topas Stiftung by way of contribution


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-12-17; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: cyan AG

Friedrich-Herschel-Strasse 5

80679 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com





 
