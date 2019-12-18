



Consus Real Estate AG: S&P outlook revised to positive on new minority shareholding of ADO Properties; "B" affirmed.

Consus Real Estate AG ("CONSUS"): S&P Global Ratings (S&P), today announced an upgrade of CONSUS" rating outlook from "stable" to "positive", and affirmed the "B" rating for the company and "B-" for the secured notes.

The positive outlook reflects S&P"s view that CONSUS" creditworthiness could improve if ADO Properties S.A. ("ADO") acquires another 51% of Consus" share capital via its call option and takes control of the company within the next 18 months. (the maximum timeframe to exercise the call option).

In addition, S&P states in its rating report that CONSUS could benefit from extraordinary support from the combined entity upon the execution of the call option for a 51% stake, assuming CONSUS successful integration with ADO. The positive outlook indicates that S&P could raise its ratings on CONSUS by up to four notches if ADO were to exercise its call option and take a controlling stake in Consus.

About Consus Real Estate AG



Consus Real Estate AG ("CONSUS") with its headquarters in Berlin is the leading property developer in the top 9 cities in Germany. The development portfolio of CONSUS had a gross development value (GDV) of EUR 10.3 bn as of 30 September 2019. CONSUS focuses on the development of entire neighbourhoods ("quartiers") and standardised flats that it forward sells to institutional investors. The in-house construction expertise and the digitalisation of construction processes allow CONSUS to operate along the entire property development value chain. CONSUS implements development projects from planning through construction to transfer of ownership, as well as delivering property management and related services through its subsidiaries CG Gruppe AG and Consus Swiss Finance AG. CONSUS" shares are included in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and are traded on XETRA in Frankfurt, among others.

