(Hamburg, 18 December 2019) ZEAL Network SE ("ZEAL") expects a result from operating activities before depreciation, amortisation, and exceptional items (EBITDA) for the fiscal year 2019 to be between EUR 27 million and EUR 30 million - this represents an increase compared to the profit forecast for 2019 published on 12 August 2019, which provided for an EBITDA of EUR 18 to 21 million (2018: EUR 48 million). As the business model change to online lottery brokerage, which was originally included in the planning from 1 October 2019, was implemented on 15 October 2019 the ZEAL Group was able to generate additional earnings contributions from the secondary lottery business during this period. In addition, the marketing investments made by ZEAL, depending on the respective jackpot development, were less than originally expected, both due to lower jackpots and the fact that after the business model change Tipp24.com marketing spend has not been fully ramped up, yet.

