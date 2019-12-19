DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL raises EBITDA guidance for 2019
2019. december 18., szerda, 19:42
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL raises EBITDA guidance for 2019
(Hamburg, 18 December 2019) ZEAL Network SE ("ZEAL") expects a result from operating activities before depreciation, amortisation, and exceptional items (EBITDA) for the fiscal year 2019 to be between EUR 27 million and EUR 30 million - this represents an increase compared to the profit forecast for 2019 published on 12 August 2019, which provided for an EBITDA of EUR 18 to 21 million (2018: EUR 48 million). As the business model change to online lottery brokerage, which was originally included in the planning from 1 October 2019, was implemented on 15 October 2019 the ZEAL Group was able to generate additional earnings contributions from the secondary lottery business during this period. In addition, the marketing investments made by ZEAL, depending on the respective jackpot development, were less than originally expected, both due to lower jackpots and the fact that after the business model change Tipp24.com marketing spend has not been fully ramped up, yet.
Explanations of the key financial figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2018 on the Company"s website (available at https://www.zealnetwork.de/en/investors/publications/).
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|Valentinskamp 70
|20355 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 808141-123
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 808 141-199
|E-mail:
|frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
|Internet:
|www.zealnetwork.de
|ISIN:
|DE000ZEAL241
|WKN:
|ZEAL24
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|939831
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
939831 18-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]