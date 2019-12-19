DGAP-Adhoc: Munich Brand Hub AG: Insolvenzantragstellung bei der Laurèl GmbH

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Munich Brand Hub AG / Schlagwort(e): Insolvenz


Munich Brand Hub AG: Insolvenzantragstellung bei der Laurèl GmbH


18.12.2019 / 20:01 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Munich Brand Hub AG: Insolvenzantragstellung bei der Laurèl GmbH

Aschheim, 18. Dezember 2019 - Die Munich Brand Hub AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS6K1) gibt bekannt, dass der Geschäftsführer der Laurèl GmbH mit Sitz in Aschheim, an der die Munich Brand Hub AG sämtliche Geschäftsanteile hält, heute beschlossen hat, beim Amtsgericht München (Insolvenzgericht) einen Insolvenzantrag wegen Zahlungsunfähigkeit und Überschuldung zu stellen.



Kontakt:



Dirk Reichert, Vorstand

Munich Brand Hub AG

+49 89 99888 273

info@munichbrandhub.com



Frank Ostermair

Better Orange IR & HV AG

+49 89 8896906 14

frank.ostermair@better-orange.de










Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Munich Brand Hub AG

Einsteinring 28

85609 Aschheim

Deutschland
Telefon: 089 99888-0
E-Mail: info@munichbrandhub.com
Internet: www.munichbrandhub.com
ISIN: DE000A2GS6K1
WKN: A2GS6K
Börsen: Freiverkehr in München
EQS News ID: 939847





 
