

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Munich Brand Hub AG / Schlagwort(e): Insolvenz





Munich Brand Hub AG: Insolvenzantragstellung bei der Laurèl GmbH





18.12.2019 / 20:01 CET/CEST





Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







Munich Brand Hub AG: Insolvenzantragstellung bei der Laurèl GmbH

Aschheim, 18. Dezember 2019 - Die Munich Brand Hub AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS6K1) gibt bekannt, dass der Geschäftsführer der Laurèl GmbH mit Sitz in Aschheim, an der die Munich Brand Hub AG sämtliche Geschäftsanteile hält, heute beschlossen hat, beim Amtsgericht München (Insolvenzgericht) einen Insolvenzantrag wegen Zahlungsunfähigkeit und Überschuldung zu stellen.



Kontakt:



Dirk Reichert, Vorstand



Munich Brand Hub AG



+49 89 99888 273



info@munichbrandhub.com



Frank Ostermair



Better Orange IR & HV AG



+49 89 8896906 14



frank.ostermair@better-orange.de

















