DGAP-Adhoc: Munich Brand Hub AG: Insolvenzantragstellung bei der Laurèl GmbH
2019. december 18., szerda, 20:01
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Munich Brand Hub AG / Schlagwort(e): Insolvenz
Munich Brand Hub AG: Insolvenzantragstellung bei der Laurèl GmbH
Aschheim, 18. Dezember 2019 - Die Munich Brand Hub AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS6K1) gibt bekannt, dass der Geschäftsführer der Laurèl GmbH mit Sitz in Aschheim, an der die Munich Brand Hub AG sämtliche Geschäftsanteile hält, heute beschlossen hat, beim Amtsgericht München (Insolvenzgericht) einen Insolvenzantrag wegen Zahlungsunfähigkeit und Überschuldung zu stellen.
Kontakt:
Dirk Reichert, Vorstand
Frank Ostermair
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Munich Brand Hub AG
|Einsteinring 28
|85609 Aschheim
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|089 99888-0
|E-Mail:
|info@munichbrandhub.com
|Internet:
|www.munichbrandhub.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS6K1
|WKN:
|A2GS6K
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in München
|EQS News ID:
|939847
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
939847 18.12.2019 CET/CEST
