euromicron AG: Appointment of a restructuring board member

Neu-Isenburg, December 18, 2019 - At an extraordinary meeting today, the Supervisory Board of euromicron AG (WKN A1K030) decided to appoint further Executive Board members for euromicron AG.

Bernd Depping and Roman-Knut Seger will be appointed to the Executive Board of euromicron AG effective December 19, 2019, 0:00 hours. Both Mr. Depping and Mr. Seger are managing directors of BDO Restructuring GmbH based in Hamburg and have extensive experience in insolvency law and corporate restructuring.

As part of the allocation of responsibilities within the Executive Board of euromicron AG, Bernd Depping and Roman-Knut Seger will assume all the tasks of a reorganization Executive Board member and carry out the protective shielding procedure initiated by the previous Executive Board on December 11, 2019 under their own management, while Dr. Frank Schmitt (since February 1, 2019) as Chief Technology Officer will continue to be responsible for the operational management of the company and its subsidiaries.



About euromicron AG:



euromicron AG (www.euromicron.de) is a medium-sized technology group that unites 16 companies from the fields of Smart Buildings, Smart Industry, Critical Infrastructures and Smart Services. Rooted in Germany, euromicron operates internationally with its around 1,900 employees at 40 locations.



Backed by its expertise in sensor systems, terminal devices, infrastructures, platforms, software and services, euromicron is able to offer its customers end-to-end solutions from a single source. As a result, euromicron helps small and medium-sized enterprises, large companies and public-sector organizations enhance their agility and efficiency, prevent security risks and develop new business models. As a German specialist for the Internet of Things (IoT), euromicron enables its customers to network business and production processes and successfully achieve digitization.

