DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Appointment of a restructuring board member
2019. december 18., szerda, 21:28
DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Personnel
euromicron AG: Appointment of a restructuring board member
Neu-Isenburg, December 18, 2019 - At an extraordinary meeting today, the Supervisory Board of euromicron AG (WKN A1K030) decided to appoint further Executive Board members for euromicron AG.
Bernd Depping and Roman-Knut Seger will be appointed to the Executive Board of euromicron AG effective December 19, 2019, 0:00 hours. Both Mr. Depping and Mr. Seger are managing directors of BDO Restructuring GmbH based in Hamburg and have extensive experience in insolvency law and corporate restructuring.
As part of the allocation of responsibilities within the Executive Board of euromicron AG, Bernd Depping and Roman-Knut Seger will assume all the tasks of a reorganization Executive Board member and carry out the protective shielding procedure initiated by the previous Executive Board on December 11, 2019 under their own management, while Dr. Frank Schmitt (since February 1, 2019) as Chief Technology Officer will continue to be responsible for the operational management of the company and its subsidiaries.
