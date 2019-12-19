DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Appointment of strong preliminary insolvency administrator
2019. december 19., csütörtök, 18:10
DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Neu-Isenburg, December 19, 2019 - With the court order dated December 19, 2019 (Az. 8 IN 533/19), the Local Court of Offenbach revoked the protective shield proceedings in accordance with Section 270b (1) InsO at the request of the preliminary creditors" committee and ordered preliminary administration concerning the assets of euromicron AG (WKN A1K030) in accordance with Section 21 (2) No. 1 InsO.
The previous administrator, Dr. Jan Markus Plathner, was appointed as the preliminary insolvency administrator. In accordance with § 21 (2) no. 2 InsO, the court imposed a general prohibition of disposal on the company and ordered that the power of disposal over the debtor"s assets be transferred to the preliminary insolvency administrator.
Communicating person:
Press contact euromicron AG:
940563 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
