DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















19.12.2019 / 18:30







Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



Dialog Semiconductor Plc.



Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way



E1W 1AA London



United Kingdom





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

19 Dec 2019



3. New total number of voting rights:

69305392







