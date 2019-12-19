DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Announcement related to the third and final settlement of the first tranche of shares pursuant to the share buyback programme authorised by shareholders at the annual general meeting on May 2, 2019 (the 2019 Buyback Programme).
2019. december 19., csütörtök, 18:30
London, UK, December 19, 2019 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XTRA:DLG) reports that, pursuant to the first tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme announced by the Company on June 5, 2019, the Company has purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company from Goldman Sachs International:
The first tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme announced by the Company on June 5, 2019 has, as planned, been concluded.
Under the first tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme, a total of 3,134,895 ordinary shares have been purchased, corresponding to 4.1% of the Company"s ordinary share capital as at March 27, 2019, at an average price of €39.8738 per share (being the average volume weighted average price during the period of the 2019 Buyback Programme, less a percentage discount), at a total cost of €125,000,022.95.
Further information on the Company"s share buyback programme is available on the Company"s website at:
https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/share-buybacks
*Average of the daily volume weighted average price during the first tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme (excluding the ordinary shares purchased and the price paid under the first and second interim settlements).
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
|E1W 1AA London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+49 7021 805-412
|Fax:
|+49 7021 805-200
|E-mail:
|jose.cano@diasemi.com
|Internet:
|www.dialog-semiconductor.com
|ISIN:
|GB0059822006
|WKN:
|927200
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|940959
