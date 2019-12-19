





1&1 Drillisch AG: Final expert determination received in the first price adjustment procedure - Decision confirmed



Maintal, 19 December 2019. Today, 1&1 Drillisch has received the final expert determination in the first price adjustment procedure, which was initiated by 1&1 Drillisch with effect as of September 2017 (Price Review 1). Therein, the expert confirms the decision announced in the draft of the expert determination in October 2019. 1&1 Drillisch"s application for the advance service prices to be reduced retroactively from September 2017 is rejected.



1&1 Drillisch believes the expert determination is wrong for various reasons and sees methodical mistakes and discrepancies in content. 1&1 Drillisch is also of the opinion that essential characteristics of the MBA model, which was introduced in the context of the merger clearance of the E-Plus takeover, have not been adequately considered. This includes in particular the special privileges of the MBA MVNO. In the interests of its shareholders, 1&1 Drillisch will consider its legal options.





About 1&1 Drillisch AG



1&1 Drillisch AG is a listed telecommunications provider based in Maintal. The company is part of the United Internet AG group and is the only virtual network operator in Germany to have secured long-term access to the Telefónica network via an MBA MVNO contract. 1&1 Drillisch offers its customers a comprehensive portfolio of services and products in the broadband and mobile communications sectors. In addition to pure mobile communications and DSL products, customers also receive attractive bundled products from mobile communications and fixed networks, supplemented by applications such as home networks, online storage, video-on-demand and IPTV TV. With its two wholly-owned subsidiaries 1&1 Telecommunication SE and Drillisch Online GmbH, 1&1 Drillisch has a strong marketing approach that addresses the market comprehensively and target-group specifically: While 1&1 covers the premium segment, the Group"s established online brands under the umbrella of Drillisch Online GmbH such as smartmobil.de, yourfone, winSIM, DeutschlandSIM or simply appeal to a price-conscious target group.



Media contact



1&1 Drillisch AG



Tel. +49 6181 412-620



Mail: presse@1und1-drillisch.de





Contact:



Oliver Keil



Head of Investor Relations



