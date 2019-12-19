DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: Court ruling on Enterprise Chamber petition received
2019. december 19., csütörtök, 20:44
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Disclosure of an inside information
FYBER N.V.
Court ruling on Enterprise Chamber petition received
Berlin, 19 December 2019 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) announced in its ad hoc notification dated 8 May 2019 that it had received a petition filed by its shareholders Tetra-House Pte. Ltd and Mr. Dubois at the Enterprise Chamber in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, requesting the Enterprise Chamber (i) to order an investigation into the policies and course of events at Fyber mainly in relation to the Company"s recent voluntary debt-to-equity exchange and (ii) to temporarily appoint an independent supervisory director with a decisive vote.
Investor Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fyber N.V.
|Wallstr. 9-13
|10179 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 609 855 528
|E-mail:
|governance@fyber.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.fyber.com/
|ISIN:
|NL0012377394
|WKN:
|A2DUJD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|940527
End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
940527 19-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
