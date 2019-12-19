DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: Court ruling on Enterprise Chamber petition received

Fyber N.V.: Court ruling on Enterprise Chamber petition received


Berlin, 19 December 2019 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) announced in its ad hoc notification dated 8 May 2019 that it had received a petition filed by its shareholders Tetra-House Pte. Ltd and Mr. Dubois at the Enterprise Chamber in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, requesting the Enterprise Chamber (i) to order an investigation into the policies and course of events at Fyber mainly in relation to the Company"s recent voluntary debt-to-equity exchange and (ii) to temporarily appoint an independent supervisory director with a decisive vote.


Today, Fyber received the ruling of the Enterprise Chamber in the matter in which it dismisses both requests. The Enterprise Chamber finds that there is no reason to doubt the policies and course of events at Fyber.

