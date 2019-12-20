DGAP-News: CORESTATE subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires the landmark New Babylon commercial complex in The Hague for PFA Pension
2019. december 20., péntek, 07:42
CORESTATE subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires the landmark New Babylon commercial complex in The Hague for PFA Pension
Frankfurt, December 20, 2019. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), a leading independent investment manager for real estate in Europe, has for the first time acquired a property for the large Danish pension and insurance company PFA Pension via its subsidiary Hannover Leasing and will also be responsible for the asset management. The property is the New Babylon office complex in the heart of The Hague in the immediate vicinity of the central railway station and, from 2020, also the Dutch parliament. The New Babylon was built in 1978 and had been extensively renovated and repositioned in 2012. Its iconic design makes it one of the most striking buildings on The Hague skyline.
CORESTATE CEO Lars Schnidrig: "Within a very short time, we have acquired numerous prominent commercial properties in the Benelux for our institutional clients and demonstrated our regional expertise. We have now gained a significant new institutional client in PFA Pension, the largest Danish pension fund and the fifth largest in Europe. I am convinced that this prominent office investment will prove to be a highly attractive investment for PFA Pension, especially due to our active local management."
"Part of our investment strategy is to increase our property investments outside of Denmark, and with this in view this property fits in perfectly. The property is located in a unique position in the Hague and supports our focus on Western European markets where we are expecting a continued substantial leaseholder and investor demand. Overall, it is an attractive and long-term investment, which will be a strong supplement to our existing portfolio of housing and commercial properties in Denmark and abroad," says Michael Bruhn, Executive Property Director, PFA.
Press Contact
IR Contact
Forward-looking statements
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
|4, Rue Jean Monnet
|L-2180 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+49 69 3535630-107
|Fax:
|+49 69 3535630-29
|E-mail:
|IR@corestate-capital.com
|Internet:
|www.corestate-capital.com
|ISIN:
|LU1296758029
|WKN:
|A141J3
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|941139
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
941139 20.12.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]