DGAP-PVR: KROMI Logistik AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2019. december 20., péntek, 16:17







DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: KROMI Logistik AG







KROMI Logistik AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








20.12.2019 / 16:17



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: KROMI Logistik AG
Street: Tarpenring 11
Postal code: 22419
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900L3GACMYY4MMX62

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Exercise of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Norman Rentrop
Date of birth: 26 Oct 1957

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

18 Dec 2019

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 81.73 % 3.27 % 85 % 4,124,900
Previous notification 75.55 % 4.36 % 79.91 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0KFUJ5
3371359 % 81.73 %



 % %
Total 3371359 81.73 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG



















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put option of the sellers
01.09.2021-30.11.2021 Cash 135000 3.27 %





 %





 %
      Total 135000 3.27 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:















Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Norman Rentrop % % %
Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV 81.73 % % 85 %
 


 



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

20 Dec 2019














20.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: KROMI Logistik AG

Tarpenring 11

22419 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.kromi.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




941637  20.12.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=941637&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum