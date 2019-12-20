DGAP-DD: Sparta AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wilhelm K. T.
Last name(s): Zours
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Sparta AG


b) LEI

529900ENOE342DU53X12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2YN6J6


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.285 EUR 26171.55 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.285 EUR 26171.55 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-12-19; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Sparta AG

Ziegelhäuser Landstraße 1

69120 Heidelberg

Germany
Internet: www.sparta.de





 
