20.12.2019 / 17:16



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Axel Springer SE
Street: Axel-Springer-Straße 65
Postal code: 10888
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Effectiveness of voting pooling agreements (acting in concert)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: KKR Management LLC
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Traviata B.V., Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co, Dr. h. c. Friede Springer

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

18 Dec 2019

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 89.73 % 51.46 % 95.74 % 107895311
Previous notification 0.59 % 7.41 % 8.00 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)





















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005501357 0 55913616 0 % 51.82 %
DE0005754238 0 40902000 0 % 37.91 %
Total 96815616 89.73 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG




















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of first refusal n/a n/a 6484234 6.01 %
Right of first offer n/a n/a 2128523 1.97 %
    Total 8612757 7.98 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
























Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Option 31.03.2020 n/a Physical 6484234 6.01 %
Right of first offer n/a at the earliest 5 years after 18.12.2019 Physical 46907558 43.48 %
      Total 53391792 49.48 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





























































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
KKR Management LLC % % %
KKR & Co. Inc % % %
KKR Group Holdings Corp. % % %
KKR Fund Holdings GP Limited % % %
KKR Fund Holdings L.P. % % %
KKR Europe V Holdings Limited % % %
KKR Europe V S.à r.l. % % %
KKR Associates Europe V SCSp % % %
KKR European Fund V (USD) SCSp % % %
KKR Traviata Aggregator GP LLC % % %
KKR Traviata Aggregator L.P. % % %
Traviata I S.à r.l. % % %
Traviata II S.à r.l. 89.73 % 51.46 % 95.74 %
Traviata B.V. 89.73 % 51.46 % 95.74 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Acting in concert among Traviata B.V., Traviata II S.à r.l., Dr. h.c. Friede Springer, Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG, Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co, Dr. Mathias Döpfner (comprising all shares held by him directly or indirectly) and Epiktet GmbH & Co. KG.
Right of first refusal and put option refer to the same voting rights.
Right of first offer refers to the same voting rights as attributed according to Sec. 34 (2) WpHG (acting in concert).  


Date

20 Dec 2019














Language: English
Company: Axel Springer SE

Axel-Springer-Straße 65

10888 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.axelspringer.de





 
