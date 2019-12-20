





1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Axel Springer SE

Straße, Hausnr.:

Axel-Springer-Straße 65

PLZ:

10888

Ort:

Berlin

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Abgestimmtes Stimmrechtsverhalten (acting in concert)



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Dr. h.c. Friede Springer

Geburtsdatum: 15.08.1942



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co, Traviata B.V.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

18.12.2019



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

89,73 %

46,12 %

89,73 %

107895311

letzte Mitteilung

44,48 %

0,00 %

44,48 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE0005754238

0

40902000

0,00 %

37,91 %

DE0005501357

5502450

50411166

5,10 %

46,72 %

Summe

96815616

89,73 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









%





Summe



%



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Vorerwerbsrecht

n/a

Frühestens 5 Jahre nach dem 18.12.2019

Physisch

49758335

46,12 %







Summe

49758335

46,12 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Dr. h.c. Friede Springer

89,73 %

46,12 %

89,73 %

Friede Springer Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG

89,73 %

46,12 %

89,73 %

AS Publizistik GmbH

%

%

%

Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co

89,73 %

46,12 %

89,73 %









Dr. h.c. Friede Springer

89,73 %

46,12 %

89,73 %

Friede Springer Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG

89,73 %

46,12 %

89,73 %

Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co.

89,73 %

46,12 %

89,73 %









Dr. h.c. Friede Springer

89,73 %

46,12 %

89,73 %

Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG

89,73 %

46,12 %

89,73 %

Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co

89,73 %

46,12 %

89,73 %









Dr. h.c. Friede Springer

89,73 %

46,12 %

89,73 %

Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG

89,73 %

46,12 %

89,73 %

AS Publizistik GmbH

%

%

%

Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co

89,73 %

46,12 %

89,73 %



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:

Abgestimmtes Stimmrechtsverhalten zwischen Traviata B.V., Traviata II S.à r.l., Dr. h.c. Friede Springer, Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG, Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co, Dr. Mathias Döpfner (einschließlich aller von ihm direkt oder indirekt gehaltenen Aktien) und Epiktet GmbH & Co. KG.

Keine Aggregation von Stimmrechten und Instrumenten, da Mitteilunspflichtige die Stimmrechte zugerechnet bekommt (§34 WpHG), an denen sie Instrumente hält.





Datum

20.12.2019



