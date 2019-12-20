DGAP-PVR: Axel Springer SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Axel Springer SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








20.12.2019 / 19:02



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Axel Springer SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Axel-Springer-Straße 65
PLZ: 10888
Ort: Berlin
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Abgestimmtes Stimmrechtsverhalten (acting in concert)

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Dr. h.c. Friede Springer
Geburtsdatum: 15.08.1942

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co, Traviata B.V.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

18.12.2019

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 89,73 % 46,12 % 89,73 % 107895311
letzte Mitteilung 44,48 % 0,00 % 44,48 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)





















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0005754238 0 40902000 0,00 % 37,91 %
DE0005501357 5502450 50411166 5,10 % 46,72 %
Summe 96815616 89,73 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG










Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




 %
    Summe
%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG


















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Vorerwerbsrecht n/a Frühestens 5 Jahre nach dem 18.12.2019 Physisch 49758335 46,12 %
      Summe 49758335 46,12 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:








































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Dr. h.c. Friede Springer 89,73 % 46,12 % 89,73 %
Friede Springer Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG 89,73 % 46,12 % 89,73 %
AS Publizistik GmbH % % %
Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co 89,73 % 46,12 % 89,73 %
 


Dr. h.c. Friede Springer 89,73 % 46,12 % 89,73 %
Friede Springer Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG 89,73 % 46,12 % 89,73 %
Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co. 89,73 % 46,12 % 89,73 %
 


Dr. h.c. Friede Springer 89,73 % 46,12 % 89,73 %
Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG 89,73 % 46,12 % 89,73 %
Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co 89,73 % 46,12 % 89,73 %
 


Dr. h.c. Friede Springer 89,73 % 46,12 % 89,73 %
Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG 89,73 % 46,12 % 89,73 %
AS Publizistik GmbH % % %
Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co 89,73 % 46,12 % 89,73 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Abgestimmtes Stimmrechtsverhalten zwischen Traviata B.V., Traviata II S.à r.l., Dr. h.c. Friede Springer, Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG, Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co, Dr. Mathias Döpfner (einschließlich aller von ihm direkt oder indirekt gehaltenen Aktien) und Epiktet GmbH & Co. KG.
Keine Aggregation von Stimmrechten und Instrumenten, da Mitteilunspflichtige die Stimmrechte zugerechnet bekommt (§34 WpHG), an denen sie Instrumente hält. 


Datum

20.12.2019














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Axel Springer SE

Axel-Springer-Straße 65

10888 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.axelspringer.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




942017  20.12.2019 



