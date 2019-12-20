DGAP-PVR: Axel Springer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2019. december 20., péntek, 19:02
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Axel Springer SE
Axel Springer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
20.12.2019 / 19:02
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Axel Springer SE
|Street:
|Axel-Springer-Straße 65
|Postal code:
|10888
|City:
|Berlin
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Acting in concert
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. h.c. Friede Springer
Date of birth: 15 Aug 1942
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
|Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co, Traviata B.V.
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|89.73 %
|46.12 %
|89.73 %
|107895311
|Previous notification
|44.48 %
|0.00 %
|44.48 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0005754238
|0
|40902000
|0.00 %
|37.91 %
|DE0005501357
|5502450
|50411166
|5.10 %
|46.72 %
|Total
|96815616
|89.73 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
| %
|
|
|Total
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right of first offer
|n/a
|At the earliest 5 years after 18.12.2019
|Physical
|49758335
|46.12 %
|
|
|
|Total
|49758335
|46.12 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Dr. h.c. Friede Springer
|89.73 %
|46.12 %
|89.73 %
|Friede Springer Verwaltungs GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG
|89.73 %
|46.12 %
|89.73 %
|AS Publizistik GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co
|89.73 %
|46.12 %
|89.73 %
|
|Dr. h.c. Friede Springer
|89.73 %
|46.12 %
|89.73 %
|Friede Springer Verwaltungs GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG
|89.73 %
|46.12 %
|89.73 %
|Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co.
|89.73 %
|46.12 %
|89.73 %
|
|Dr. h.c. Friede Springer
|89.73 %
|46.12 %
|89.73 %
|Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG
|89.73 %
|46.12 %
|89.73 %
|Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co
|89.73 %
|46.12 %
|89.73 %
|
|Dr. h.c. Friede Springer
|89.73 %
|46.12 %
|89.73 %
|Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG
|89.73 %
|46.12 %
|89.73 %
|AS Publizistik GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co
|89.73 %
|46.12 %
|89.73 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Acting in concert among Traviata B.V., Traviata II S.à r.l., Dr. h.c. Friede Springer, Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG, Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co, Dr. Mathias Döpfner (comprising all shares held by him directly or indirectly) and Epiktet GmbH & Co. KG.
No aggregation of voting rights and instruments, as the instruments refer to voting rights attributed to the notifying person (§ 34 WpHG).
Date
20.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Axel Springer SE
|Axel-Springer-Straße 65
|10888 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.axelspringer.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
942017 20.12.2019
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.