Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Axel Springer SE

Street:

Axel-Springer-Straße 65

Postal code:

10888

City:

Berlin

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Acting in concert



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Mathias Döpfner

Date of birth: 15 Jan 1963



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Frau Dr. h.c. Friede Springer, Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co, Traviata B.V.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

18 Dec 2019



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

89.73 %

85.92 %

89.73 %

107895311

Previous notification

49.93 %

0.00 %

49.93 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0005754238

0

40902000

0.00 %

37.91 %

DE0005501357

126345

55787271

0.12 %

51.71 %

Total

96815616

89.73 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right of first offer

n/a

At the earliest 5 years after 18.12.2019

Physical

92708293

85.92 %







Total

92708293

85.92 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Dr. Mathias Döpfner

89.73 %

85.92 %

89.73 %

Brilliant 310. GmbH

%

%

%









Dr. Mathias Döpfner

89.73 %

85.92 %

89.73 %

Epiktet Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

%

%

%

Epiktet GmbH & Co. KG

89.73 %

85.92 %

89.73 %









Dr. Mathias Döpfner

89.73 %

85.92 %

89.73 %

Epiktet GmbH & Co. KG

89.73 %

85.92 %

89.73 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Acting in concert among Traviata B.V., Traviata II S.à r.l., Dr. h.c. Friede Springer, Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG, Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co, Dr. Mathias Döpfner (comprising all shares held by him directly or indirectly) and Epiktet GmbH & Co. KG.

No aggregation of voting rights and instruments, as the instruments refer to voting rights attributed to the notifying person (§ 34 WpHG).





Date

20 Dec 2019



