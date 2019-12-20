DGAP-PVR: Axel Springer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.12.2019 / 19:09



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Axel Springer SE
Street: Axel-Springer-Straße 65
Postal code: 10888
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Acting in concert

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Mathias Döpfner
Date of birth: 15 Jan 1963

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Frau Dr. h.c. Friede Springer, Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co, Traviata B.V.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

18 Dec 2019

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 89.73 % 85.92 % 89.73 % 107895311
Previous notification 49.93 % 0.00 % 49.93 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)





















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005754238 0 40902000 0.00 % 37.91 %
DE0005501357 126345 55787271 0.12 % 51.71 %
Total 96815616 89.73 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG


















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of first offer n/a At the earliest 5 years after 18.12.2019 Physical 92708293 85.92 %
      Total 92708293 85.92 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Dr. Mathias Döpfner 89.73 % 85.92 % 89.73 %
Brilliant 310. GmbH % % %
 


Dr. Mathias Döpfner 89.73 % 85.92 % 89.73 %
Epiktet Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH % % %
Epiktet GmbH & Co. KG 89.73 % 85.92 % 89.73 %
 


Dr. Mathias Döpfner 89.73 % 85.92 % 89.73 %
Epiktet GmbH & Co. KG 89.73 % 85.92 % 89.73 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Acting in concert among Traviata B.V., Traviata II S.à r.l., Dr. h.c. Friede Springer, Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG, Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co, Dr. Mathias Döpfner (comprising all shares held by him directly or indirectly) and Epiktet GmbH & Co. KG.
No aggregation of voting rights and instruments, as the instruments refer to voting rights attributed to the notifying person (§ 34 WpHG).  


Date

20 Dec 2019














Language: English
