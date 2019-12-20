DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Negotiations on the admission of an investor at the level of BayWa r.e. ongoing

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


BayWa AG: Negotiations on the admission of an investor at the level of BayWa r.e. ongoing


20-Dec-2019 / 21:01 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Negotiations on the admission of an investor at the level of BayWa r.e. ongoing



BayWa Aktiengesellschaft



Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)



Munich, 20 December 2019



BayWa AG continues negotiations regarding the admission of an investor as a minority shareholder at the level of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH which currently is a 100% subsidiary of BayWa AG. The management board of BayWa AG expects to conclude the process in the first quarter of 2020.



BayWa AG



Management Board



BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastraße 4, 81925 Munich, www.baywa.de

WKN 519406 // ISIN DE0005194062; WKN 519400 // ISIN DE0005194005






Contact:

Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs,

tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,

e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de







