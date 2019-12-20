DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Negotiations on the admission of an investor at the level of BayWa r.e. ongoing
2019. december 20., péntek, 21:01
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Negotiations on the admission of an investor at the level of BayWa r.e. ongoing
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Munich, 20 December 2019
BayWa AG continues negotiations regarding the admission of an investor as a minority shareholder at the level of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH which currently is a 100% subsidiary of BayWa AG. The management board of BayWa AG expects to conclude the process in the first quarter of 2020.
BayWa AG
Management Board
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastraße 4, 81925 Munich, www.baywa.de
Contact:
Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs,
tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,
e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BayWa AG
|Arabellastraße 4
|81925 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|089/ 9222-3691
|Fax:
|089/ 9212-3680
|E-mail:
|marion.danneboom@baywa.de
|Internet:
|www.baywa.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
|WKN:
|519406, 519400,
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|942033
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
942033 20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
