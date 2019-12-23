DGAP-DD: PNE AG english

23.12.2019 / 12:31




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Florian
Last name(s): Schuhbauer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PNE AG


b) LEI

391200KEHI6OQSGGN373 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
4.043980 EUR 715000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
4.043980 EUR 715000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-12-20; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: PNE AG

Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4

27472 Cuxhaven

Germany
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com





 
