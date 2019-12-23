Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 5 Interim Announcement





In the period from 16 December 2019 up to and including 20 December 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SE bought back a total of 446,751 shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE under the share buyback program; on 15 November 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 15 November 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date

Aggregate volume

Weighted average price

(EUR)

16 December 2019

87,688

€ 36.0721

17 December 2019

87,393

€ 36.0244

18 December 2019

91,395

€ 35.7793

19 December 2019

90,175

€ 35.8730

20 December 2019

90,100

€ 36.0054

In total

446,751

€ 35.9492



The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 15 November 2019 up to and including 20 December 2019 thus amounts to 2,459,156 shares.

The purchase of the Deutsche Wohnen shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Deutsche Wohnen SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com/share-buy-back.

Berlin, 23 December 2019

Deutsche Wohnen SE



The Management Board