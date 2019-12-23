DGAP-Ad-hoc: DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Capital Increase





DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG: Annual General Meeting to resolve on one capital increase for cash and three capital increases in kind





Berlin, 23 December 2019 The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG (WKN: A0B6VN, ISIN: DE000A0B6VN9) today resolved to propose several capital increases to shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 30 December 2019.

One of the proposed resolutions includes a cash capital increase of up to EUR 500,000.00 by issuing up to 500,000 shares at an issue price of EUR 1.00 per share, excluding shareholders" statutory subscription rights. The company plans to use the issue proceeds to finance its operating business.

Furthermore, three capital increases in kind are to be voted on. The company"s share capital is to be increased by up to EUR 500,000.00 by issuing up to 500,000 new shares at an issue price of EUR 1.00 per share against contributions in kind. These new shares will be used to procure repayment claims of a lender to the company thereby increasing the free capital reserve.



A second non-cash capital increase of up to EUR 3.0 million by issuing up to 3.0 million shares at an issue price of EUR 1.00 per share is intended to facilitate acquisition of the Generations Center Central Germany (nursing home / assisted living / medical training) in Borna, Leipzig.



The third non-cash capital increase provides for an increase in the company"s share capital by up to EUR 20.0 million by issuing up to 20 million new shares at an issue price of EUR 1.00 per share. The increase will make acquisition possible of a property at Birkbuschstrasse 40-42 in Berlin.

After implementation of all proposed capital measures, the Company"s share capital would increase from currently EUR 400,000.00 to up to EUR 24,400,000.00.

DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG
Landsberger Allee 366
12681 Berlin
Germany