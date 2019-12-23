DGAP-Adhoc: DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG: Annual General Meeting to resolve on one capital increase for cash and three capital increases in kind
2019. december 23., hétfő, 17:41
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Capital Increase
Berlin, 23 December 2019 The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG (WKN: A0B6VN, ISIN: DE000A0B6VN9) today resolved to propose several capital increases to shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 30 December 2019.
One of the proposed resolutions includes a cash capital increase of up to EUR 500,000.00 by issuing up to 500,000 shares at an issue price of EUR 1.00 per share, excluding shareholders" statutory subscription rights. The company plans to use the issue proceeds to finance its operating business.
Furthermore, three capital increases in kind are to be voted on. The company"s share capital is to be increased by up to EUR 500,000.00 by issuing up to 500,000 new shares at an issue price of EUR 1.00 per share against contributions in kind. These new shares will be used to procure repayment claims of a lender to the company thereby increasing the free capital reserve.
After implementation of all proposed capital measures, the Company"s share capital would increase from currently EUR 400,000.00 to up to EUR 24,400,000.00.
Executive Board
DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG
Contact:
Investor Relations Contact
DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG
Michael Power
Landsberger Allee 366
12681 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 208
Fax: +49 (0) 30 52 0044 209
E-Mail: m.power@dgh-germany.com
Internet: www.dgh-germany.com
Executive Board: Frank Peinelt / Michael Power
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Udo Blümel
Legal form: Stock corporation (AG)
Commercial Register: Local Court Charlottenburg HRB 106 666 B
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DGH Deutsche Grundwert Holding AG
|Landsberger Allee 366
|12681 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 52 0044 208
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 52 0044 209
|E-mail:
|info@dgh-germany.com
|Internet:
|www.dgh-germany.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0B6VN9
|WKN:
|A0B6VN
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|942867
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
942867 23-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]