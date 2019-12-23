DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Insolvenzeröffnung
2019. december 23., hétfő, 18:21
DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG / Schlagwort(e): Rechtssache
Neu-Isenburg, 23.12.2019 - Das Amtsgericht Offenbach hat mit Beschluss vom heutigen Tage (8 IN 533/19) das Insolvenzverfahren über das Vermögen der euromicron AG (WKN A1K030) eröffnet. Als Insolvenzverwalter wurde der bisherige vorläufige Insolvenzverwalter Herr Rechtsanwalt Dr. Jan Markus Plathner bestellt.
