

DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG / Schlagwort(e): Rechtssache





euromicron AG: Insolvenzeröffnung





23.12.2019 / 18:21 CET/CEST





Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







Neu-Isenburg, 23.12.2019 - Das Amtsgericht Offenbach hat mit Beschluss vom heutigen Tage (8 IN 533/19) das Insolvenzverfahren über das Vermögen der euromicron AG (WKN A1K030) eröffnet. Als Insolvenzverwalter wurde der bisherige vorläufige Insolvenzverwalter Herr Rechtsanwalt Dr. Jan Markus Plathner bestellt.



Mitteilende Person:



Dr. Jan Markus Plathner



Insolvenzverwalter der euromicron AG



Telefon: +49 69 631583-0

info@euromicron.de



___________________________________________________________________

Über euromicron AG:



ISIN DE000A1K0300 A1K030

















