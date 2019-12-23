DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter





Neu- Isenburg, December 23, 2019 - With court order from today (8 IN 533/19), the Local Court of Offenbach has opened the insolvency proceedings over the assets of euromicron AG (WKN A1K030). The court has appointed the previous preliminary insolvency administrator attorney- at- law Dr. Jan Markus Plathner as insolvency administrator.

Communicating person:



Dr. Jan Markus Plathner



Insolvency administrator of euromicron AG



Telefon: +49 69 631583-0

info@euromicron.de



About euromicron AG:



euromicron AG (www.euromicron.de) is a medium-sized technology group that unites 16 companies from the fields of Smart Buildings, Smart Industry, Critical Infrastructures and Smart Services. Rooted in Germany, euromicron operates internationally with its around 1,900 employees at 40 locations. Backed by its expertise in sensor systems, terminal devices, infrastructures, platforms, software and services, euromicron is able to offer its customers end-to-end solutions from a single source. As a result, euromicron helps small and medium-sized enterprises, large companies and public-sector organizations enhance their agility and efficiency, prevent security risks and develop new business models. As a German specialist for the Internet of Things (IoT), euromicron enables its customers to network business and production processes and successfully achieve digitization. euromicron AG generated total sales of €318.0 million in fiscal year 2018.

Press contact euromicron AG:



euromicron AG



Investor & Public Relations



Zum Laurenburger Hof 76



60594 Frankfurt/Main



Phone: +49 69 631583-0



Fax: +49 69 631583-17

IR-PR@euromicron.de

www.euromicron.de



ISIN DE000A1K0300



WKN A1K030