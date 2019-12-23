DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Opening of insolvency proceedings
2019. december 23., hétfő, 18:21
DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Neu- Isenburg, December 23, 2019 - With court order from today (8 IN 533/19), the Local Court of Offenbach has opened the insolvency proceedings over the assets of euromicron AG (WKN A1K030). The court has appointed the previous preliminary insolvency administrator attorney- at- law Dr. Jan Markus Plathner as insolvency administrator.
