LION Smart signs initial series supply contract for BMW batteries with Lion Electric Bus Co.





LION E-Mobility AG is pleased to announce that the Canadian customer "The Lion Electric Co." signed a potential multi-million-euro series supply contract of BMW batteries with LION Smart GmbH. Starting next year LION Smart will sell BMW i3 batteries to Lion Electric for the use in school buses and trucks.





LION Smart GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG, specializes in battery system development, integration and battery lab testing since 2008.





In addition to its own modular LIGHT Battery system, LION Smart is developing vehicle battery system solutions based on BMW i3 batteries and modules.





The first official integration project with "The Lion Electric Co.", a commercial vehicle manufacturer (OEM) in Canada already started in June 2019; the framework agreement for series supply has now been signed.







LION Smart will support additional customers from the commercial vehicle sector integrating BMW battery systems for supply in series productions.







About LION Smart GmbH



LION Smart GmbH is an innovative development service provider for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers of the automobile industry and other industry sectors like aviation and maritime. As a partner in system analysis, selection and design of electric energy storage systems like lithium batteries and integration into the specific vehicle concept LION Smarts engineers have a very high level of expertise. LION Smart carries out its own research program in the field of lithium-ion technology with partners like TWT, Airbus, Dassault Aviation, national and international universities as VDL Group.





CEO: Christian Kutscher, christian.kutscher@lionsmart.com





About The Lion Electric Co.



The Lion Electric Co. is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. Lion creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric school buses, minibuses for paratransit, shuttle buses, and urban trucks. Lion is North American leader in electric OEM.



Always actively seeking new technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs.



https://thelionelectric.com/en





Christian Kutscher



Investor Relation



Phone: +41 41 500 54 11



E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com



