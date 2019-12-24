



DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA





/ Key word(s): Private Equity/Mergers & Acquisitions













Mutares: Strategic partnership of La Meusienne and Balcke Duerr Group formalized

















24.12.2019 / 07:30









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares: Strategic partnership of La Meusienne and Balcke Duerr Group formalized

Balcke Duerr Group integrates stainless steel tube supplier La Meusienne



Vertical integration aiming at cost, sales and quality synergies for both companies



Integration will result in Balcke Duerr Group revenues of ca. EUR 160 million



Munich/Dusseldorf, December 24, 2019 - Balcke Duerr Group, an investment platform of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) active in the field of energy efficiency solutions for applications in power and industrial plants, has successfully completed the integration of French stainless-steel tube provider La Meusienne. The integration of the previous standalone platform aims at realizing cost, sales and quality synergies for both companies, especially by cross-leveraging on existing product expertise.

La Meusienne is one of the major French players in the production and treatment of high-quality stainless-steel tubes with small diameter serving customers in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries as well as major customers in the heat exchanger industry. With more than 50 years of experience and its strong customer base, the company with headquarter in Ancerville has a strong reputation for process pipes for fluid transfer, heat exchangers, chemical appliances as well as food and beverage.

La Meusienne and Balcke Duerr conducted first joint projects in 2019 to explore areas of cooperation which now lead to the full integration into Balcke Duerr Group. Products and services of La Meusienne find their main application within Balcke Duerr in the field of heat exchangers. With this vertical integration, Balcke Duerr will be able to control a significant greater part of the value chain of its own offering to its clients. After the integration, Balcke Duerr Group will operate five manufacturing sites, employ ca. 620 people and generate annual sales of ca. EUR 160 million.





Company profile of Balcke Duerr Group



With over 130 years of experience, the Balcke Duerr Group offers cutting edge solutions for electricity generators and power plant constructors with product solutions and services ranging from standard modules to complete thermal systems. Balcke Duerr"s experienced engineers specialize in solutions that meet the highest safety and sustainability requirements. Its product portfolio comprises heat exchangers and apparatus for applications in chemical processes and power plants, filter systems for flue gas cleaning as well as corresponding maintenance services. At its production sites in Germany, Italy and China, Balcke Duerr produces components for boosting energy efficiency and reducing emissions. At seven key service, engineering and sales centres in Germany, Italy, Poland, India and France, Balcke Duerr Group currently employs more than 400 people. In 2019, before integration of La Meusienne, the company plans to realize group sales of approx. EUR 115 million.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA



Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), acquires medium-sized companies and carve-outs from groups based in Europe, which are being sold as part of a repositioning and have significant potential for operational improvement. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and expert teams and by acquiring strategic add-ons. The aim is to achieve a significant increase in value with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio company. In fiscal year 2018, Mutares" investments generated consolidated sales of EUR 865 million and employed more than 4,700 people worldwide. Mutares SE & Co. KGaA shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

For further information:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA



Corinna Lumpp



Manager Investor Relations & Strategy



Phone +49 89 9292 7760



Email: ir@mutares.com



www.mutares.com

Contact Press



CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH



Susan Hoffmeister



Phone +49 89 1250 90330



Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de