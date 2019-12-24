DGAP-News: Mutares: Strategic partnership of La Meusienne and Balcke Duerr Group formalized
2019. december 24., kedd, 07:30
Mutares: Strategic partnership of La Meusienne and Balcke Duerr Group formalized
Munich/Dusseldorf, December 24, 2019 - Balcke Duerr Group, an investment platform of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) active in the field of energy efficiency solutions for applications in power and industrial plants, has successfully completed the integration of French stainless-steel tube provider La Meusienne. The integration of the previous standalone platform aims at realizing cost, sales and quality synergies for both companies, especially by cross-leveraging on existing product expertise.
La Meusienne is one of the major French players in the production and treatment of high-quality stainless-steel tubes with small diameter serving customers in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries as well as major customers in the heat exchanger industry. With more than 50 years of experience and its strong customer base, the company with headquarter in Ancerville has a strong reputation for process pipes for fluid transfer, heat exchangers, chemical appliances as well as food and beverage.
La Meusienne and Balcke Duerr conducted first joint projects in 2019 to explore areas of cooperation which now lead to the full integration into Balcke Duerr Group. Products and services of La Meusienne find their main application within Balcke Duerr in the field of heat exchangers. With this vertical integration, Balcke Duerr will be able to control a significant greater part of the value chain of its own offering to its clients. After the integration, Balcke Duerr Group will operate five manufacturing sites, employ ca. 620 people and generate annual sales of ca. EUR 160 million.
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|942345
942345 24.12.2019
