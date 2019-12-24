DGAP-PVR: ADO Properties S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.12.2019 / 10:55



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings




Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (referred to as "the Transparency Law" and "the Transparency Regulation")

 






























NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:


ADO Properties S.A.
LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):


X  An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:
Name:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.		 City and country of registered office (if applicable): Corporation Trust Centre, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA
   
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Goldman Sachs International
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 18/12/2019
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)		 Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.67% 1.91% 6.58% 44,194,607
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.06% 0.20% 6.26%  

 
































































































































































































































































7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct

(Art 8 of the

Transparency Law)		 Indirect

(Art 9 of the

Transparency Law)		 Direct

(Art 8 of the

Transparency Law)		 Indirect

(Art 9 of the Transparency

Law)
LU1250154413   2,064,438   4.67%
         
         
SUBTOTAL A

(Direct & Indirect)		 2,064,438 4.67%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of

voting

rights
Securities Lending Open   804,826 1.82%
         
         
   
SUBTOTAL B.1		 804,826 1.82%
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law
Type of financial instrument


 		 Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of

voting

rights
CFD 13/12/2029   Cash 19,626 0.04%
CFD 03/11/2022   Cash 5,768 0.01%
CFD 24/09/2029   Cash 3,928 0.01%
CFD 06/07/2022   Cash 3,022 0.01%
CFD 27/02/2023   Cash 1,909 0.004%
Swap 27/02/2023   Cash 1,775 0.004%
CFD 27/02/2023   Cash 1,162 0.003%
CFD 20/12/2029   Cash 724 0.002%
Swap 30/09/2020   Cash 700 0.002%
CFD 10/12/2025   Cash 337 0.001%
CFD 20/12/2029   Cash 300 0.001%
Swap 16/04/2020   Cash 281 0.001%
CFD 28/03/2029   Cash 203 0.0005%
CFD 28/11/2029   Cash 102 0.0002%
 
SUBTOTAL B.2		 39,837 0.09%
           
   
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

(please tick the applicable box)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

X   Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure):
N Namexv % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable

threshold		 % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable

threshold		 Total of both Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)  
1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.          
2 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.       1  
3 Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited       2  
4 Goldman Sachs International     5.66% 3  
                                     
1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.          
2 GSAM Holdings LLC       1  
3 Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.       2  
             
1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.          
2 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC       1  
             
 
9. In case of proxy voting:
The proxy holder named       will cease to hold       % and       number of voting rights as of       .
 
10. Additional informationxvi: Please note, total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.
 

 





Done at London On 20/12/2019

 

     



 




















Language: English
Company: ADO Properties S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.ado.properties





 
