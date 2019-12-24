|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
ADO Properties S.A.
|LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69
|2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:
|Name:
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|City and country of registered office (if applicable): Corporation Trust Centre, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Goldman Sachs International
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|18/12/2019
|6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4.67%
|1.91%
|6.58%
|44,194,607
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|6.06%
|0.20%
|6.26%
|7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 8 of the
Transparency Law)
|Indirect
(Art 9 of the
Transparency Law)
|Direct
(Art 8 of the
Transparency Law)
|Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency
Law)
|LU1250154413
|2,064,438
|4.67%
|SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)
|2,064,438
|4.67%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.
|% of
voting
rights
|Securities Lending
|Open
|
|804,826
|1.82%
SUBTOTAL B.1
|804,826
|1.82%
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Physical or cash settlementxii
|Number of voting rights
|% of
voting
rights
|CFD
|13/12/2029
|
|Cash
|19,626
|0.04%
|CFD
|03/11/2022
|
|Cash
|5,768
|0.01%
|CFD
|24/09/2029
|
|Cash
|3,928
|0.01%
|CFD
|06/07/2022
|
|Cash
|3,022
|0.01%
|CFD
|27/02/2023
|
|Cash
|1,909
|0.004%
|Swap
|27/02/2023
|
|Cash
|1,775
|0.004%
|CFD
|27/02/2023
|
|Cash
|1,162
|0.003%
|CFD
|20/12/2029
|
|Cash
|724
|0.002%
|Swap
|30/09/2020
|
|Cash
|700
|0.002%
|CFD
|10/12/2025
|
|Cash
|337
|0.001%
|CFD
|20/12/2029
|
|Cash
|300
|0.001%
|Swap
|16/04/2020
|
|Cash
|281
|0.001%
|CFD
|28/03/2029
|
|Cash
|203
|0.0005%
|CFD
|28/11/2029
|
|Cash
|102
|0.0002%
SUBTOTAL B.2
|39,837
|0.09%
|8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
(please tick the applicable box)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure):
|N
|Namexv
|% of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable
threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable
threshold
|Total of both
|Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)
|1
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|2
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
|
|
|
|1
|3
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
|
|
|
|2
|4
|Goldman Sachs International
|
|
|5.66%
|3
|1
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|2
|GSAM Holdings LLC
|
|
|
|1
|3
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
|
|
|
|2
|1
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|2
|Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|
|
|
|1
|9. In case of proxy voting:
The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting rights as of .
|10. Additional informationxvi: Please note, total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.
|