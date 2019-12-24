





DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADO Properties S.A.















ADO Properties S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

















24.12.2019 / 10:55







Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



















ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings



Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (referred to as "the Transparency Law" and "the Transparency Regulation")







NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i



1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:





ADO Properties S.A.

LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):





X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights



An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments



An event changing the breakdown of voting rights



Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:

Name:



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable): Corporation Trust Centre, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, USA





4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Goldman Sachs International

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

18/12/2019

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:



% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments



(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.67%

1.91%

6.58%

44,194,607

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

6.06%

0.20%

6.26%









7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares



ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct



(Art 8 of the



Transparency Law)

Indirect



(Art 9 of the



Transparency Law)

Direct



(Art 8 of the



Transparency Law)

Indirect



(Art 9 of the Transparency



Law)

LU1250154413



2,064,438



4.67%





















SUBTOTAL A



(Direct & Indirect)

2,064,438

4.67%



B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

datex

Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.

% of



voting



rights

Securities Lending

Open



804,826

1.82%



























SUBTOTAL B.1

804,826

1.82%



B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law

Type of financial instrument







Expiration

datex

Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of



voting



rights

CFD

13/12/2029



Cash

19,626

0.04%

CFD

03/11/2022



Cash

5,768

0.01%

CFD

24/09/2029



Cash

3,928

0.01%

CFD

06/07/2022



Cash

3,022

0.01%

CFD

27/02/2023



Cash

1,909

0.004%

Swap

27/02/2023



Cash

1,775

0.004%

CFD

27/02/2023



Cash

1,162

0.003%

CFD

20/12/2029



Cash

724

0.002%

Swap

30/09/2020



Cash

700

0.002%

CFD

10/12/2025



Cash

337

0.001%

CFD

20/12/2029



Cash

300

0.001%

Swap

16/04/2020



Cash

281

0.001%

CFD

28/03/2029



Cash

203

0.0005%

CFD

28/11/2029



Cash

102

0.0002%





SUBTOTAL B.2

39,837

0.09%

















8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:



(please tick the applicable box)



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii



X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure):

N

Namexv

% of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable



threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable



threshold

Total of both

Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)



1

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.











2

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.







1



3

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited







2



4

Goldman Sachs International





5.66%

3

















1

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.











2

GSAM Holdings LLC







1



3

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.







2

















1

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.











2

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC







1



















9. In case of proxy voting:

The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting rights as of .



10. Additional informationxvi: Please note, total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.







Done at

London

On

20/12/2019















































