DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN concludes strategic alternatives review; decides to focus on stand-alone business strategy to drive future value creation

QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN concludes strategic alternatives review; decides to focus on stand-alone business strategy to drive future value creation


QIAGEN concludes strategic alternatives review; decides to focus on stand-alone business strategy to drive future value creation



Venlo, The Netherlands, December 24, 2019 - QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) ("QIAGEN" or the "Company") announces that it has concluded the previously announced review of potential strategic alternatives, and has determined the execution of its current stand-alone business plan represents the best opportunity to drive future value creation.



The Management Board and Supervisory Board of QIAGEN, in accordance with their fiduciary duties and in consultation with their financial and legal advisors, held discussions with interested parties to explore potential strategic alternatives that could provide greater value creation opportunities than QIAGEN"s already strong stand-alone growth prospects. This process was announced in mid-November after QIAGEN received several conditional, non-binding indications of interest for a full acquisition.



On December 24, 2019, the Management Board and Supervisory Board determined that the alternatives to the stand-alone business plan prospects were not compelling and has terminated all discussions so that the full management focus can be on executing the stand-alone plan



Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Phone: +31 7735566 - 00
Fax: +31 77 35566-58
E-mail: qiagen@qiagen.com
Internet: www.qiagen.com
ISIN: NL0012169213
WKN: A2DKCH
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Chicago, NYSE, SIX
