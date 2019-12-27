DGAP-DD: comdirect bank AG english

2019. december 27., péntek, 11:17















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








27.12.2019 / 11:15




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Herr
First name: Henning
Last name(s): Seeler

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

comdirect bank AG


b) LEI

529900V761CIZ36SHR16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005428007


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
13.16 EUR 6580.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
13.1600 EUR 6580.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-12-23; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














27.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: comdirect bank AG

Pascalkehre 15

25451 Quickborn

Germany
Internet: www.comdirect.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



56001  27.12.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum