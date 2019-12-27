DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE / Key word(s): Takeover





CompuGroup Medical acquires EPSILOG





27-Dec-2019 / 12:43 CET/CEST





27 December 2019 - Koblenz, Germany, & Castries, France.

Today, CompuGroup Medical SE, as purchaser, and Hevanance S.à r.l. and Goodwill Systems S.à r.l., as sellers, have signed an agreement regarding the sale and purchase of 100 % of the shares in MB Invest SAS which is the sole owner of EPSILOG SAS (EPSILOG), based in Castries, France.

EPSILOG"s key product is VEGA, an ambulatory information system with a leading position in French healthcare IT for nurses and physiotherapists.

The agreed purchase price for EPSILOG amounts to EUR 72m and is subject to further adjustments post-closing. In 2018, EPSILOG had revenues of more than EUR 14 million with an EBITDA of approximately EUR 5 million. EPSILOG"s customer base today consists of more than 44,000 providers across the ambulatory market segment.

Closing of the transaction is expected for 27 December 2019.

CompuGroup Medical SE



Investor Relations



Maria Trost 21



56070 Koblenz, Germany





Contact person:



Claudia Thomé

Head of Investor Relations



CompuGroup Medical SE



Email: claudia.thome@cgm.com



Tel +49 261 8000 7030



Tel +49 261 8000 6200