CompuGroup Medical acquires EPSILOG


27-Dec-2019


27 December 2019 - Koblenz, Germany, & Castries, France.



Today, CompuGroup Medical SE, as purchaser, and Hevanance S.à r.l. and Goodwill Systems S.à r.l., as sellers, have signed an agreement regarding the sale and purchase of 100 % of the shares in MB Invest SAS which is the sole owner of EPSILOG SAS (EPSILOG), based in Castries, France.



EPSILOG"s key product is VEGA, an ambulatory information system with a leading position in French healthcare IT for nurses and physiotherapists.



The agreed purchase price for EPSILOG amounts to EUR 72m and is subject to further adjustments post-closing. In 2018, EPSILOG had revenues of more than EUR 14 million with an EBITDA of approximately EUR 5 million. EPSILOG"s customer base today consists of more than 44,000 providers across the ambulatory market segment.



Closing of the transaction is expected for 27 December 2019.



