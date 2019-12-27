DGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical acquires EPSILOG
2019. december 27., péntek, 12:43
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE / Key word(s): Takeover
27 December 2019 - Koblenz, Germany, & Castries, France.
Today, CompuGroup Medical SE, as purchaser, and Hevanance S.à r.l. and Goodwill Systems S.à r.l., as sellers, have signed an agreement regarding the sale and purchase of 100 % of the shares in MB Invest SAS which is the sole owner of EPSILOG SAS (EPSILOG), based in Castries, France.
EPSILOG"s key product is VEGA, an ambulatory information system with a leading position in French healthcare IT for nurses and physiotherapists.
The agreed purchase price for EPSILOG amounts to EUR 72m and is subject to further adjustments post-closing. In 2018, EPSILOG had revenues of more than EUR 14 million with an EBITDA of approximately EUR 5 million. EPSILOG"s customer base today consists of more than 44,000 providers across the ambulatory market segment.
Closing of the transaction is expected for 27 December 2019.
For further information please refer to:
CompuGroup Medical SE
Head of Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CompuGroup Medical SE
|Maria Trost 21
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)261 8000 6200
|Fax:
|+49 (0)261 8000 3200
|E-mail:
|investor@cgm.com
|Internet:
|www.cgm.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005437305
|WKN:
|543730
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|943855
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
943855 27-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]