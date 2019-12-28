





27.12.2019 / 20:43







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Wirecard AG

Street:

Einsteinring 35

Postal code:

85609

City:

Aschheim b. München

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office, country: Wilmington,DE, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

11 Dec 2019



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

1.90 %

3.80 %

5.70 %

123565586

Previous notification

0 %

0 %

0 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007472060

0

2333097

0.00 %

1.89 %

US97654L1089

0

11449

0.00 %

0.01 %

Total

2344546

1.90 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to Recall

N/A

N/A

2219386

1.80 %

Rights of Use

N/A

N/A

10980

0.01 %

Call Options

16/12/2019 - 18/06/2021

N/A

43800

0.04 %





Total

2274166

1.84 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Swaps

07/01/2020 - 15/02/2023

N/A

Cash

1846762

1.49 %

Put Options

20/12/2019 - 15/12/2023

N/A

Physical

575000

0.47 %







Total

2421762

1.96 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch International, LLC.

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch Group Holdings I, L.L.C.

%

%

%

BofA Securities Europe SA

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BofA Securities, Inc

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BofA Securities, Inc

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BAC North America Holding Company

%

%

%

Bank of America, National Association

%

%

%

U.S Trust Company of Delaware

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BAC North America Holding Company

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated

%

%

%

Managed Account Advisors LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited

%

%

%

BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited

%

%

%

ML UK Capital Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch International

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BAC North America Holding Company

%

%

%

Bank of America, National Association

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Bank of America Corporation

%

%

%

NB Holdings Corporation

%

%

%

BAC North America Holding Company

%

%

%

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

23 Dec 2019



Date

23 Dec 2019

























