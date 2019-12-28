DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Disposal





euromicron AG: Sale of all subsidiary companies





28-Dec-2019 / 00:37 CET/CEST





Neu- Isenburg, December 28, 2019 - After opening of the insolvency proceedings on December 23, 2019 the committee of creditors of euromicron AG (WKN A1K030) has approved the sale of all domestic and international subsidiary companies to the Gustav Zech Foundation. The contracts shall be executed shortly after successful clearance by the cartel authorities. The Gustav Zech Foundation will be financing the operating business of all subsidiary companies of euromicron AG. It was agreed to remain silent about the purchase price. In all probability, the proceeds will not be sufficient for a complete settlement of all insolvency claims.

