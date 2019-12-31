DGAP-Adhoc: Bastfaserkontor AG: Erwerb einer Gewerbe-Immobilie in der Graf-Adolf-Straße in 40210 Düsseldorf

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastfaserkontor AG / Schlagwort(e): Ankauf


Bastfaserkontor AG: Erwerb einer Gewerbe-Immobilie in der Graf-Adolf-Straße in 40210 Düsseldorf


Die Bastfaserkontor AG hat eine vermietete Gewerbe-Immobilie im Zentrum von Düsseldorf (Graf-Adolf-Straße, 40210 Düsseldorf) für einen Barkaufpreis von rund 28.000.000 EUR erworben.



 



Kontakt:



Ilan Brandsteller / Antonio Morais (Vorstände)



Bastfaserkontor AG



E-Mail: vorstand@bastfaser.de





























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Bastfaserkontor AG

Kurfürstendamm 199

10719 Berlin

Deutschland
ISIN: DE0005169106
WKN: 516910
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin
EQS News ID: 944827





 
