DGAP-Adhoc: Bastfaserkontor AG: Erwerb einer Gewerbe-Immobilie in der Graf-Adolf-Straße in 40210 Düsseldorf
2019. december 30., hétfő, 14:15
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastfaserkontor AG / Schlagwort(e): Ankauf
Bastfaserkontor AG Berlin:
Erwerb einer Gewerbe-Immobilie in der Graf-Adolf-Straße in 40210 Düsseldorf
30.12.2019 / 14:15 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die Bastfaserkontor AG hat eine vermietete Gewerbe-Immobilie im Zentrum von Düsseldorf (Graf-Adolf-Straße, 40210 Düsseldorf) für einen Barkaufpreis von rund 28.000.000 EUR erworben.
Kontakt:
Ilan Brandsteller / Antonio Morais (Vorstände)
Bastfaserkontor AG
E-Mail: vorstand@bastfaser.de
Ende der Mitteilung
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Bastfaserkontor AG
|Kurfürstendamm 199
|10719 Berlin
|Deutschland
|ISIN:
|DE0005169106
|WKN:
|516910
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Berlin
|EQS News ID:
|944827
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
944827 30.12.2019 CET/CEST
