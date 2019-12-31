

Die Bastfaserkontor AG hat eine vermietete Gewerbe-Immobilie im Zentrum von Düsseldorf (Graf-Adolf-Straße, 40210 Düsseldorf) für einen Barkaufpreis von rund 28.000.000 EUR erworben.







