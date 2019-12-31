DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch exercises first prolongation option under the MBA MVNO agreement
2019. december 30., hétfő, 18:10
Maintal, 30 December 2019. As planned, Drillisch Online GmbH, a subsidiary of 1&1 Drillisch AG, today exercised the first prolongation option for the extension of the term of the MBA agreement with Telefónica Deutschland ending on 30 June 2020, as a result of which the term of the agreement has now been extended until at least 30 June 2025. Thereby, and in combination with another prolongation option, Drillisch Online GmbH secures long-term access to the mobile communications network of Telefónica. In addition, Drillisch continues to pursue the build-up of its own high-performance 5G mobile communications network. In order to ensure continuous availability for its end customers during the build-up of Drillisch"s nationwide network, Drillisch currently, among others, is in negotiations for the conclusion of a national roaming agreement based on the commitments of Telefónica Deutschland in connection with the EU clearance decision in relation to the merger with E-Plus in 2014.
About 1&1 Drillisch AG
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
|Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6181 - 412 218
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6181 - 412 183
|E-mail:
|ir@1und1-drillisch.de
|Internet:
|www.1und1-drillisch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005545503
|WKN:
|554550
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|944973
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
944973 30.12.2019
