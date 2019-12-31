



DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft





/ Key word(s): Contract













1&1 Drillisch exercises first prolongation option under the MBA MVNO agreement

















30.12.2019 / 18:10









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1&1 Drillisch exercises first prolongation option under the MBA MVNO agreement

Maintal, 30 December 2019. As planned, Drillisch Online GmbH, a subsidiary of 1&1 Drillisch AG, today exercised the first prolongation option for the extension of the term of the MBA agreement with Telefónica Deutschland ending on 30 June 2020, as a result of which the term of the agreement has now been extended until at least 30 June 2025. Thereby, and in combination with another prolongation option, Drillisch Online GmbH secures long-term access to the mobile communications network of Telefónica. In addition, Drillisch continues to pursue the build-up of its own high-performance 5G mobile communications network. In order to ensure continuous availability for its end customers during the build-up of Drillisch"s nationwide network, Drillisch currently, among others, is in negotiations for the conclusion of a national roaming agreement based on the commitments of Telefónica Deutschland in connection with the EU clearance decision in relation to the merger with E-Plus in 2014.

About 1&1 Drillisch AG



1&1 Drillisch AG is a listed telecommunications provider based in Maintal. The company is part of the United Internet AG group and is the only virtual network operator in Germany to have secured long-term access to the Telefónica network via an MBA MVNO contract. 1&1 Drillisch offers its customers a comprehensive portfolio of services and products in the broadband and mobile communications sectors. In addition to pure mobile communications and DSL products, customers also receive attractive bundled products from mobile communications and fixed networks, supplemented by applications such as home networks, online storage, video-on-demand and IPTV TV. With its two wholly-owned subsidiaries 1&1 Telecommunication SE and Drillisch Online GmbH, 1&1 Drillisch has a strong marketing approach that addresses the market comprehensively and target-group specifically: While 1&1 covers the premium segment, the Group"s established online brands under the umbrella of Drillisch Online GmbH such as smartmobil.de, yourfone, winSIM, DeutschlandSIM or simply appeal to a price-conscious target group.

Contact



1&1 Drillisch AG



Telephone +49 6181 412-218



Mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de