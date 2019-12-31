DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board
2019. december 30., hétfő, 19:20
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Yves Elsen, today has resigned as chairman of the supervisory board and will leave the supervisory board office with effect from December, 31 2019. The Management Board and Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Elsen very much for his many years of commitment to the company. The vacancy in the Supervisory Board will be filled in short term. Until a new Chairman is elected by the Supervisory Board, Vice Chairman Ralf Runge will assume in accordance with the Articles of Association and the law the duties of the Chairman.
Contact:
Johanna Schmitt
Company Lawyer
Tel: +49 (6864) 81 2835
Mail: schmitt.johanna@villeroy-boch.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Villeroy & Boch AG
|Saaruferstraße 1-3
|66693 Mettlach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6864 81-0
|E-mail:
|information@villeroy-boch.com
|Internet:
|www.villeroy-boch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007657231, DE0007657207
|WKN:
|765723
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|945015
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
945015 30-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
