The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Yves Elsen, today has resigned as chairman of the supervisory board and will leave the supervisory board office with effect from December, 31 2019. The Management Board and Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Elsen very much for his many years of commitment to the company. The vacancy in the Supervisory Board will be filled in short term. Until a new Chairman is elected by the Supervisory Board, Vice Chairman Ralf Runge will assume in accordance with the Articles of Association and the law the duties of the Chairman.





Contact:



Johanna Schmitt



Company Lawyer



Tel: +49 (6864) 81 2835



Mail: schmitt.johanna@villeroy-boch.com

