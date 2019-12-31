DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Personnel


Villeroy & Boch AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board


30-Dec-2019 / 19:20 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Yves Elsen, today has resigned as chairman of the supervisory board and will leave the supervisory board office with effect from December, 31 2019. The Management Board and Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Elsen very much for his many years of commitment to the company. The vacancy in the Supervisory Board will be filled in short term. Until a new Chairman is elected by the Supervisory Board, Vice Chairman Ralf Runge will assume in accordance with the Articles of Association and the law the duties of the Chairman.




Contact:

Johanna Schmitt

Company Lawyer

Tel: +49 (6864) 81 2835

Mail: schmitt.johanna@villeroy-boch.com







Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG

Saaruferstraße 1-3

66693 Mettlach

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6864 81-0
E-mail: information@villeroy-boch.com
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de
ISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207
WKN: 765723
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 945015





 
