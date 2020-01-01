DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





MagForce AG announces successful capital increase of the subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc.





MagForce AG announces successful capital increase of the subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc.

Berlin, Germany and Nevada, USA, December 31, 2019 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, announces the successful completion of a capital increase of its subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc. The issuance of a total of 292,200 new shares will generate gross proceeds of approximately USD 4.5 million for MagForce USA, Inc. The new MagForce USA, Inc. shares were subscribed by Lipps & Associates LLC, of which Ben Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc., is the principal owner.

Following the issue of the new shares, MagForce AG holds 65.3 percent of the shares in MagForce USA, Inc. and will continue to retain a majority ownership position in the US subsidiary.

The proceeds from the capital increase will mainly be used to fund operational spending, Stage 2 of MagForce"s pivotal clinical trial for the focal treatment of prostate cancer, and to prepare for commercialization.

