DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG announces successful capital increase of the subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc.
2019. december 31., kedd, 11:39
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
MagForce AG announces successful capital increase of the subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc.
Berlin, Germany and Nevada, USA, December 31, 2019 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, announces the successful completion of a capital increase of its subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc. The issuance of a total of 292,200 new shares will generate gross proceeds of approximately USD 4.5 million for MagForce USA, Inc. The new MagForce USA, Inc. shares were subscribed by Lipps & Associates LLC, of which Ben Lipps, CEO of MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc., is the principal owner.
Following the issue of the new shares, MagForce AG holds 65.3 percent of the shares in MagForce USA, Inc. and will continue to retain a majority ownership position in the US subsidiary.
The proceeds from the capital increase will mainly be used to fund operational spending, Stage 2 of MagForce"s pivotal clinical trial for the focal treatment of prostate cancer, and to prepare for commercialization.
- End of Insider Information -
Contact:
Disclaimer
This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MagForce AG
|Max-Planck-Straße 3
|12489 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 308 380 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 308 380 99
|E-mail:
|info@magforce.com
|Internet:
|www.magforce.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HGQF5
|WKN:
|A0HGQF
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|945227
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
945227 31-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
