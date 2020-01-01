





DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA





/ Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte













Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

















31.12.2019 / 13:13







Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



































Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte







1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Ströer SE & Co. KGaA



Ströer Allee 1



50999 Köln



Deutschland





2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme



Art der Kapitalmaßnahme

Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit

X

Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)

31.12.2019



Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)





3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

56576571





























31.12.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



