DGAP-NVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2019. december 31., kedd, 13:04







DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: MTU Aero Engines AG


/ Total Voting Rights Announcement






MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








31.12.2019 / 13:04



Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

















Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


MTU Aero Engines AG

Dachauer Straße 665

80995 München

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.12.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

53.093.867














31.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG

Dachauer Straße 665

80995 München

Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




940141  31.12.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=940141&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum