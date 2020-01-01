DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa agrees on settlement with Federal Cartel Office
2019. december 31., kedd, 13:44
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BayWa agrees on settlement with Federal Cartel Office
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Munich, 31 December 2019
BayWa AG today reached an agreement with the Federal Cartel Office on the amicable settlement of administrative proceedings against payment of a fine up to €68.6 million. The Federal Cartel Office"s reproach was that an individual employee who used to work for BayWa AG had agreed with representatives of other wholesalers in Germany in the field of plant protection on a uniform calculation of gross list prices for plant protection products.
For reasons of legal certainty for the shareholders and the Company, BayWa has decided to end the proceedings on the basis of a settlement in order to avoid lengthy legal disputes with corresponding risks.
An impact on earnings in 2019 arising from this settlement with the Federal Cartel Office will be fully offset by extraordinary income from various sales of shareholdings.
BayWa AG
Management Board
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastraße 4, 81925 Munich, www.baywa.de
Contact:
Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs,
tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,
e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BayWa AG
|Arabellastraße 4
|81925 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|089/ 9222-3691
|Fax:
|089/ 9212-3680
|E-mail:
|marion.danneboom@baywa.de
|Internet:
|www.baywa.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
|WKN:
|519406, 519400,
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|945267
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
945267 31-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
