BayWa agrees on settlement with Federal Cartel Office

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Munich, 31 December 2019

BayWa AG today reached an agreement with the Federal Cartel Office on the amicable settlement of administrative proceedings against payment of a fine up to €68.6 million. The Federal Cartel Office"s reproach was that an individual employee who used to work for BayWa AG had agreed with representatives of other wholesalers in Germany in the field of plant protection on a uniform calculation of gross list prices for plant protection products.

For reasons of legal certainty for the shareholders and the Company, BayWa has decided to end the proceedings on the basis of a settlement in order to avoid lengthy legal disputes with corresponding risks.

An impact on earnings in 2019 arising from this settlement with the Federal Cartel Office will be fully offset by extraordinary income from various sales of shareholdings.

