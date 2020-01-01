DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Audit Committee
2019. december 31., kedd, 18:28
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Chairperson of the Audit Committee, Prof. Dr. Annette G. Köhler, today has resigned as member of the supervisory board and Chairperson of the Audit Committee in accordance with the Articles of Association with effect as of February 29, 2020. The Management Board and Supervisory Board thanks Mrs. Prof. Dr. Köhler very much for her commitment to the company. The vacancy in the Supervisory Board will be filled shortly.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Villeroy & Boch AG
|Saaruferstraße 1-3
|66693 Mettlach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6864 81-0
|E-mail:
|information@villeroy-boch.com
|Internet:
|www.villeroy-boch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007657231, DE0007657207
|WKN:
|765723
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|945695
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
945695 31-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
