Villeroy & Boch AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Audit Committee

Villeroy & Boch AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Audit Committee


31-Dec-2019


The Chairperson of the Audit Committee, Prof. Dr. Annette G. Köhler, today has resigned as member of the supervisory board and Chairperson of the Audit Committee in accordance with the Articles of Association with effect as of February 29, 2020. The Management Board and Supervisory Board thanks Mrs. Prof. Dr. Köhler very much for her commitment to the company. The vacancy in the Supervisory Board will be filled shortly.



 



Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG

Saaruferstraße 1-3

66693 Mettlach

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6864 81-0
E-mail: information@villeroy-boch.com
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de
ISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207
WKN: 765723
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 945695





 
