

Villeroy & Boch AG





Villeroy & Boch AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Audit Committee





31-Dec-2019





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







The Chairperson of the Audit Committee, Prof. Dr. Annette G. Köhler, today has resigned as member of the supervisory board and Chairperson of the Audit Committee in accordance with the Articles of Association with effect as of February 29, 2020. The Management Board and Supervisory Board thanks Mrs. Prof. Dr. Köhler very much for her commitment to the company. The vacancy in the Supervisory Board will be filled shortly.







