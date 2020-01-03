DGAP-AGM: Jubii Europe N.V.: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Kanzlei der Allen & Overy LLP, Apollolaan 15, 1077 AB Amsterdam, Niederlande on 13.02.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Jubii Europe N.V.: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Kanzlei der Allen & Overy LLP, Apollolaan 15, 1077 AB Amsterdam, Niederlande on 13.02.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Jubii Europe N.V. announces the convening of the General Meeting. Please
find the full text of the announcement here:

English: http://dgap.hv.eqs.com/191212082689/en/AMCO-#11277295-v1-Jubii_Europe_NV_-_AGM_2020_-_notice.pdf













Language: English
Company: Jubii Europe N.V.

Fonteinlaan 7

2012 JG Haarlem

Netherlands
E-mail: contact@jubii.com
Internet: http://www.jubii.com





 
