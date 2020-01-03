DGAP-AGM: Jubii Europe N.V.: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Kanzlei der Allen & Overy LLP, Apollolaan 15, 1077 AB Amsterdam, Niederlande on 13.02.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020. január 02., csütörtök, 15:05
Jubii Europe N.V. announces the convening of the General Meeting. Please
find the full text of the announcement here:
English: http://dgap.hv.eqs.com/191212082689/en/AMCO-#11277295-v1-Jubii_Europe_NV_-_AGM_2020_-_notice.pdf
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Jubii Europe N.V.
|Fonteinlaan 7
|2012 JG Haarlem
|Netherlands
|E-mail:
|contact@jubii.com
|Internet:
|http://www.jubii.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
945969 02.01.2020
