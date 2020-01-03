DGAP-AGM: TUI AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Hannover on 11.02.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP-News: TUI AG


/ Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting






TUI AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Hannover on 11.02.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








02.01.2020 / 15:05



Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock
Companies Act), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TUI AG announces the convening of the General Meeting. Please find the full
text of the announcement here:

English: http://dgap.hv.eqs.com/191212117985/en/TUI_HV20_EN_INVITATION.pdf













Language: English
Company: TUI AG

Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4

30625 Hannover

Germany
Phone: +49 511 5661378
E-mail: investor.relations@tui.com
Internet: https://www.tuigroup.com





 
