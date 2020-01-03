DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








03.01.2020 / 15:26




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Victor W.
Last name(s): Balli

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Amendment

Correction notification from Jan. 2, 2020: The purchase was made in 6 individual transactions (not 1 transaction) at different trading venues (not only XETR), see below and further today"s corrections

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007074007


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
57.80 EUR 59360.60 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
59360.60 EUR 57.80 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-12-23; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

Grimsehlstraße 31

37555 Einbeck

Germany
Internet: www.kws.de





 
