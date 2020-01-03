





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















03.01.2020 / 15:35









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Victor W.

Last name(s):

Balli



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Amendment

Correction notification from Jan. 2, 2020: The purchase was made in 6 individual transactions (not 1 transaction) at different trading venues (not only XETR), see below and further today"s corrections



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA





b) LEI

529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007074007





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

57.80 EUR





1734.00 EUR



57.80 EUR





2369.80 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

57.80 EUR





4103.80 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-12-23; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Cboe Europe - Bxe Order Books

MIC:

BATE



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Amendmenta) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























03.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



