1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Axel Springer SE

Straße, Hausnr.:

Axel-Springer-Straße 65

PLZ:

10888

Ort:

Berlin

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Freiwillige Konzernmeldung mit Schwellenberührung auf Ebene Tochterunternehmen



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: KKR Management LLP

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Traviata B.V., Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co, Dr. h.c. Friede Springer





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

01.01.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

89,73 %

51,46 %

95,74 %

107895311

letzte Mitteilung

89,73 %

51,46 %

95,74 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE0005501357

0

55913616

0 %

51,82 %

DE0005754238

0

40902000

0 %

37,91 %

Summe

96815616

89,73 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Vorkaufsrecht

n/a

n/a

6484234

6,01 %

Vorerwerbsrecht

n/a

n/a

2128523

1,97 %





Summe

8612757

7,98 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Verkaufsoption

31.03.2020

n/a

Physisch

6484234

6,01 %

Vorerwerbsrecht

n/a

frühestens 5 Jahre nach dem 18.12.2019

Physisch

46907558

43,48 %







Summe

53391792

49,48 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

KKR Management LLP

%

%

%

KKR & Co. Inc

%

%

%

KKR Group Holdings Corp.

%

%

%

KKR Group Partnership L.P.

%

%

%

KKR Europe V Holdings Limited

%

%

%

KKR Europe V S.à r.l.

%

%

%

KKR Associates Europe V SCSp

%

%

%

KKR European Fund V (USD) SCSp

%

%

%

KKR Traviata Aggregator GP LLC

%

%

%

KKR Traviata Aggregator L.P.

%

%

%

Traviata I S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Traviata II S.à r.l.

89,73 %

51,46 %

95,74 %

Traviata B.V.

89,73 %

51,46 %

95,74 %



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:

Abgestimmtes Stimmrechtsverhalten zwischen Traviata B.V., Traviata II S.à r.l., Dr. h.c. Friede Springer, Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG, Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co, Dr. Mathias Döpfner (einschließlich aller von ihm direkt und indirekt gehaltenen Aktien) und Epiktet GmbH & Co. KG. Das Vorkaufsrecht und die Verkaufsoption beziehen sich auf die gleichen Stimmrechte. Das Vorerwerbsrecht bezieht sich auf die gleichen Stimmrechte, die gemäß § 34 Abs. 2 WpHG (abgestimmtes Stimmrechtsverhalten) zugerechnet werden. KKR Management LLC wurde formgewechselt in KKR Management LLP. KKR Fund Holdings GP Limited ist aus der Kette der Tochterunternehmen ausgeschieden. KKR Fund Holdings L.P. wurde umfirmiert in KKR Group Partnership L.P.





Datum

03.01.2020



