Name: Axel Springer SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Axel-Springer-Straße 65
PLZ: 10888
Ort: Berlin
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Freiwillige Konzernmeldung mit Schwellenberührung auf Ebene Tochterunternehmen

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: KKR Management LLP
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Traviata B.V., Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co, Dr. h.c. Friede Springer

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

01.01.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 89,73 % 51,46 % 95,74 % 107895311
letzte Mitteilung 89,73 % 51,46 % 95,74 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)





















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0005501357 0 55913616 0 % 51,82 %
DE0005754238 0 40902000 0 % 37,91 %
Summe 96815616 89,73 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG




















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Vorkaufsrecht n/a n/a 6484234 6,01 %
Vorerwerbsrecht n/a n/a 2128523 1,97 %
    Summe 8612757 7,98 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
























Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Verkaufsoption 31.03.2020 n/a Physisch 6484234 6,01 %
Vorerwerbsrecht n/a frühestens 5 Jahre nach dem 18.12.2019 Physisch 46907558 43,48 %
      Summe 53391792 49,48 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

























































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
KKR Management LLP % % %
KKR & Co. Inc % % %
KKR Group Holdings Corp. % % %
KKR Group Partnership L.P. % % %
KKR Europe V Holdings Limited % % %
KKR Europe V S.à r.l. % % %
KKR Associates Europe V SCSp % % %
KKR European Fund V (USD) SCSp % % %
KKR Traviata Aggregator GP LLC % % %
KKR Traviata Aggregator L.P. % % %
Traviata I S.à r.l. % % %
Traviata II S.à r.l. 89,73 % 51,46 % 95,74 %
Traviata B.V. 89,73 % 51,46 % 95,74 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Abgestimmtes Stimmrechtsverhalten zwischen Traviata B.V., Traviata II S.à r.l., Dr. h.c. Friede Springer, Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG, Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co, Dr. Mathias Döpfner (einschließlich aller von ihm direkt und indirekt gehaltenen Aktien) und Epiktet GmbH & Co. KG. Das Vorkaufsrecht und die Verkaufsoption beziehen sich auf die gleichen Stimmrechte. Das Vorerwerbsrecht bezieht sich auf die gleichen Stimmrechte, die gemäß § 34 Abs. 2 WpHG (abgestimmtes Stimmrechtsverhalten) zugerechnet werden. KKR Management LLC wurde formgewechselt in KKR Management LLP. KKR Fund Holdings GP Limited ist aus der Kette der Tochterunternehmen ausgeschieden. KKR Fund Holdings L.P. wurde umfirmiert in KKR Group Partnership L.P. 


