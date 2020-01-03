





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Axel Springer SE















Axel Springer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















03.01.2020 / 17:06







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Axel Springer SE

Street:

Axel-Springer-Straße 65

Postal code:

10888

City:

Berlin

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: KKR Management LLP

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Traviata B.V., Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co, Dr. h.c. Friede Springer





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

01 Jan 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

89.73 %

51.46 %

95.74 %

107895311

Previous notification

89.73 %

51.46 %

95.74 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0005501357

0

55913616

0 %

51.82 %

DE0005754238

0

40902000

0 %

37.91 %

Total

96815616

89.73 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right of first refusal

n/a

n/a

6484234

6.01 %

Right of first offer

n/a

n/a

2128523

1.97 %





Total

8612757

7.98 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Put Option

31.03.2020

n/a

Physical

6484234

6.01 %

Right of first offer

n/a

at the earliest 5 years after 18.12.2019

Physical

46907558

43.48 %







Total

53391792

49.48 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

KKR Management LLP

%

%

%

KKR & Co. Inc

%

%

%

KKR Group Holdings Corp.

%

%

%

KKR Group Partnership L.P.

%

%

%

KKR Europe V Holdings Limited

%

%

%

KKR Europe V S.à r.l.

%

%

%

KKR Associates Europe V SCSp

%

%

%

KKR European Fund V (USD) SCSp

%

%

%

KKR Traviata Aggregator GP LLC

%

%

%

KKR Traviata Aggregator L.P.

%

%

%

Traviata I S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Traviata II S.à r.l.

89.73 %

51.46 %

95.74 %

Traviata B.V.

89.73 %

51.46 %

95.74 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Acting in concert among Traviata B.V., Traviata II S.à r.l., Dr. h.c. Friede Springer, Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG, Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co, Dr. Mathias Döpfner (comprising all shares held by him directly or indirectly) and Epiktet GmbH & Co. KG. Right of first refusal and put option refer to the same voting rights. Right of first offer refers to the same voting rights as attributed according to Sec. 34 (2) WpHG (acting in concert). KKR Management LLC was converted into KKR Management LLP. KKR Fund Holdings GP Limited was removed from the chain of controlled undertakings. KKR Fund Holdings L.P. changed its name to KKR Group Partnership L.P.





Date

03 Jan 2020



