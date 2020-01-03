DGAP-PVR: Axel Springer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020. január 03., péntek, 17:06
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Axel Springer SE
Axel Springer SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
03.01.2020 / 17:06
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Axel Springer SE
|Street:
|Axel-Springer-Straße 65
|Postal code:
|10888
|City:
|Berlin
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900PXZU3YHO6HMD80
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: KKR Management LLP
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
|Traviata B.V., Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co, Dr. h.c. Friede Springer
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|89.73 %
|51.46 %
|95.74 %
|107895311
|Previous notification
|89.73 %
|51.46 %
|95.74 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0005501357
|0
|55913616
|0 %
|51.82 %
|DE0005754238
|0
|40902000
|0 %
|37.91 %
|Total
|96815616
|89.73 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right of first refusal
|n/a
|n/a
|6484234
|6.01 %
|Right of first offer
|n/a
|n/a
|2128523
|1.97 %
|
|
|Total
|8612757
|7.98 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Put Option
|31.03.2020
|n/a
|Physical
|6484234
|6.01 %
|Right of first offer
|n/a
|at the earliest 5 years after 18.12.2019
|Physical
|46907558
|43.48 %
|
|
|
|Total
|53391792
|49.48 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|KKR Management LLP
| %
| %
| %
|KKR & Co. Inc
| %
| %
| %
|KKR Group Holdings Corp.
| %
| %
| %
|KKR Group Partnership L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|KKR Europe V Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|KKR Europe V S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|KKR Associates Europe V SCSp
| %
| %
| %
|KKR European Fund V (USD) SCSp
| %
| %
| %
|KKR Traviata Aggregator GP LLC
| %
| %
| %
|KKR Traviata Aggregator L.P.
| %
| %
| %
|Traviata I S.à r.l.
| %
| %
| %
|Traviata II S.à r.l.
|89.73 %
|51.46 %
|95.74 %
|Traviata B.V.
|89.73 %
|51.46 %
|95.74 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Acting in concert among Traviata B.V., Traviata II S.à r.l., Dr. h.c. Friede Springer, Friede Springer GmbH & Co. KG, Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co, Dr. Mathias Döpfner (comprising all shares held by him directly or indirectly) and Epiktet GmbH & Co. KG. Right of first refusal and put option refer to the same voting rights. Right of first offer refers to the same voting rights as attributed according to Sec. 34 (2) WpHG (acting in concert). KKR Management LLC was converted into KKR Management LLP. KKR Fund Holdings GP Limited was removed from the chain of controlled undertakings. KKR Fund Holdings L.P. changed its name to KKR Group Partnership L.P.
Date
03.01.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Axel Springer SE
|Axel-Springer-Straße 65
|10888 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.axelspringer.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
946411 03.01.2020
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.