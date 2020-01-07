DGAP-DD: Scout24 AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Frederik
Last name(s): Kraus

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Chief Technology Officer



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Scout24 AG


b) LEI

5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12DM80


b) Nature of the transaction


Exercise of option to sell virtual shares from the phantom share programme
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
56.99 EUR 284950.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
56.99 EUR 284950.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-01-02; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG

Bothestr. 11-15

81675 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com





 
